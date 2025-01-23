Man facing charges for 2020 shooting at Provo Missionary Training Center

PROVO, Utah — The Utah County Attorney has now charged a man in connection to a 2020 shooting at the Missionary Training Center for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Dallin William Litster, 26, is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and criminal mischief.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, the shooting happened on August 3, 2020. A Brigham Young University Police report says that at 2:30 a.m. an individual drove up to the entrance of the MTC, exited their vehicle, and fired gunshots at a security officer seated in the traffic booth.

Video from BYU showed a white Subaru arriving at the front gate before the gunshots were fired. Provo Police confirmed that Litster's father had a 2007 gold Subaru Outback Legacy registered from 2016 to 2023.

The gunshots narrowly missed the security guard. However, the guard was injured by broken glass. Overall the damage to the booth was determined to be $1,465.

The case went cold for years until Litster, spontaneously told a Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office Deputy that he had shot up the booth while being transported to jail.

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office says that Litster told deputies that he was a Utah Valley University student at the time and claimed that the booth was empty when he shot into it.

Litster was enrolled at UVU for the fall semester of 2020 but moved to Georgia and Idaho shortly after.

When investigators spoke to Litster's former roommates, they recounted how Litster had been very negative about the church and its missionaries before moving out in 2020.

Detectives also listened to a jail phone call between Litster and his ex-wife. During the call, Litster stated, "The thing I talked to you about in Utah about how I got in trouble down there or I could about the property damage there."

The charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and criminal mischief were filed on Wednesday against Litster.