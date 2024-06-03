Man found guilty of double-murder following shooting at Draper AirBnB

DRAPER, Utah — A man has been found guilty in the shooting deaths of two people at house party in Draper back in 2022.

Daniel Martinez was convicted Friday on two counts of first-degree felony aggravated murder following the incident at an AirBnB on April 3, 2022 in which he and a friend were throwing bottles into the street.

When Austin Powell asked Martinez to stop breaking bottles, an argument broke out, leading to Martinez firing a weapon at the direction of Powell's car, striking him and Jonathan Fuentes. Both Powell and Fuentes died the same day due to their injuries.

“The actions by the defendant were callous and brazen. Two people had their lives extinguished much too early," said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill.

Martinez faces a prison sentence of 25 years to life when he is sentenced July 18.