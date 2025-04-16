Man killed in shooting involving Department of Natural Resources officer

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — One man is dead following an incident in Duchesne County involving an officer with the Department of Natural Resources. The name of the victim hasn't been released.

According to the Duchesne County Sheriff's Office, at 8:44 p.m. Tuesday, they were made aware of a suspicious person in the county. During that time, another person called in about the same person driving a vehicle all over the roadway. Witnesses also reported the person drove off the roadway and struck an unknown object.

An officer with the Department of Natural Resources conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle at the Eagle's Nest gas station at 432 West Main Street in Duchesne. That's when officials say shots were fired but what led up to the shooting isn't clear.

The victim, who hasn't been named, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The State Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Natural Resources is now investigating the incident.