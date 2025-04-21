Man killed in shooting involving Farmington police

FARMINGTON, Utah — One man is dead following a shooting at a domestic disturbance call in Farmington early Monday morning. The man, who hasn't been identified, was allegedly holding a woman at gunpoint before the shooting.

According to the Farmington Police Department, at 1:55 a.m., their officers were called to the Lupine Way and Foxglove Road area for a reported domestic disturbance. First responders were told that the man was holding a pistol to the woman's head.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man and an adult woman outside of the residence. Officers say the man had a handgun and was told multiple times to drop it by officers.

The man refused to drop the weapon, and one officer fired, striking the man. Emergency personnel came to the scene but pronounced the man dead.

Nobody else was injured at the scene, and police say this was an isolated incident.

The Davis County Officer Involved Critical Incident Protocol Team is investigating the shooting, and the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol.