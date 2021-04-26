Man with ax arrested after threatening woman in St. George parking lot

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A woman called police Sunday after a man ran after her with an ax in a St. George parking lot.

Police say Derrick D. White, 39, was seen by witnesses yelling about his missing dog and swinging an ax outside the Lowe's home improvement store at

The woman told White to calm down, and told him she would call police over fears he would harm someone. Before police arrived, White continued yelling about his missing dog and started chopping leaves off a tree.

White raised his ax towards the woman in an "aggressive manner" and ran towards her, yelling he was going to "kill her _______ kids." A witness stepped in to stop White from harming the woman.

Upon arriving at the parking lot, an officer found a large metal hatchet and saw damage to the small tree White had chopped. Surveillance video from the Lowe's showed White running towards the woman.

White told the officer he used the hatchet "to take out his frustrations for his missing dog on the tree." He also admitted to running towards the woman after he became upset that she called the police, but said he was not going to harm her.

White was arrested and booked into jail on charges of class C misdemeanor disorderly intoxication, class A misdemeanor criminal mischief, class A misdemeanor possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and third degree felony aggravated assault.