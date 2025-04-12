Man with gunshot wound arrested for DUI in Provo

PROVO, Utah — A man with previous DUI arrests was arrested again for driving under the influence on Friday after a car accident in which he was also found to have suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Oscar Diaz, 34, was arrested on multiple charges after an officer was sent to conduct a welfare check at a Provo restaurant after family members claimed he had been drinking.

While the officer was en route to perform the check, other officers were dispatched to the same location for the report of a car accident.

When police arrived, they found Diaz walking away from a single-car accident involving a white Nissan Altima. Court documents said Diaz was "pacing around and could not hold still."

As Diaz was being transported to the hospital for a wound on his head, a search of his Nissan found an open bottle of liquor and marijuana.

While at the hospital, Diaz told police he had last used methamphetamine the day before and drank alcohol on Friday. When asked about the wound on his head, Diaz said he was a passenger in a vehicle when he took a friend's 9mm, looked down the barrel and accidentally fired the weapon.

The friend later dropped Diaz off at the home of a family member but did not go to the hospital for the head wound suffered from the accidental discharge of the gun.

Diaz, who is an alcohol-restricted driver, tested positive for alcohol, amphetamines, ecstasy, methamphetamine and THC.

The DUI arrest of Diaz was his third in seven years with one conviction.