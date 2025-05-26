Man, woman arrested after traffic stop on Utah highway reveals them trying to 'turn tricks' with missing girl

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper's traffic stop on I-15 on Saturday revealed a disturbing situation, with a man and woman allegedly traveling with a missing minor out of Nevada and planning to use her for prostitution.

The trooper arrested 41-year-old John Anthony Hampton and 26-year-old Barbara Grace Singleton for "aggravated exploitation of prostitution involving a child" (a 1st-degree felony), along with drug possession charges.

The trooper said he was patrolling on northbound I-15 between St. George and Cedar City when he detected a vehicle approaching behind him at 85 miles per hour. He was in the far-left lane and moved over two lanes, then slowed to 60 mph. According to the trooper, the vehicle then also slowed to the same speed but remained in the passing lane, "not wanting to speed up and pass my patrol vehicle." This caused a backup of vehicles in the left lane that had to pass on the right side, so the trooper pulled the silver Mercedes sedan over for failing to yield to faster traffic.

During the traffic stop, the trooper said he smelled marijuana coming from the car and then conducted a "probable cause search." He said he found multiple small baggies of marijuana.

Hampton was driving, Singleton was in the front passenger seat, and the passenger in the back seat turned out to be a girl who was reported missing in Nevada. Her age was not specified.

The State Bureau of Investigation then arrived, and during a further search, they found messages between Hampton and Singleton, "discussing how they need to work with [the] juvenile to make sure she is turning tricks and turning over money to an individual," according to the arrest report.

Police also said there were "clothes resembling that of a prostitute with high stiletto heels, lingerie and other items."

UHP said they found other drugs in the car, including amphetamines and ecstasy.

In addition to the aggravated exploitation charge and drug-related charges, Hampton was also booked for 3rd-degree "exploitation of prostitution." He also faces a charge of possessing a dangerous weapon as a felon because the trooper said he found brass knuckles in the glove compartment.

Both Singleton and Hampton are being held in the Washington County Jail without bail.