Married couple, 11 others charged with smuggling, dealing drugs in Weber County Jail

OGDEN, Utah — OGDEN, Utah — A married couple and several other suspects were charged this week for their alleged roles in smuggling and dealing drugs in the Weber County Jail.

According to court documents, the ringleader of the operation was 42-year-old Isak Jo Tatsu Archuleta, who was already an inmate facing several charges in both federal court and Davis County.

Prosecutors said Archuleta's wife, 39-year-old Antonia Monique Salonis-Archuleta, played a role in obtaining drugs and helping to smuggle them into the jail, as well as helping with money transfers related to drug purchases.

Investigators identified those involved by listening to recorded phone calls from the jail from April to July. Most of the phone calls described in the charging documents were between Archuleta and Salonis-Archuleta. Several others were between Salonis-Archuleta and one of the co-defendants, 29-year-old Charles Corwin Keller.

Court documents state that Archuleta was "managing, directing and controlling" the 12 co-defendants (including Salonis-Archuleta and Keller) in the scheme to smuggle and distribute drugs. The drug they mainly dealt was suboxone, according to the charges.

Investigators said they were surveilling Salonis-Archuleta one day and followed her to a "drop site," where they later checked and found a supply of suboxone hidden.

In total, Archuleta and Salonis-Archuleta were each charged with 11 felony counts of distributing a controlled substance and one count of money laundering.

The other defendants named in the indictment are: 44-year-old Latroy Taylor, 35-year-old Louis Mikel Visciotti, 49-year-old Justin James H. Brown, 31-year-old Selina Fernandez, 41-year-old Leo Alejandre, 38-year-old Ryan Mario Valencia, 32-year-old Spencer D. Massengale, 39-year-old Amy Lynne Hachmeister, 40-year-old Anthony Keith Manchester, and 29-year-old Brakken J. Heslop.

Most of the 13 total defendants were either in jail, on bail, or on probation when they performed their alleged roles in the drug scheme.