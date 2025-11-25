Southern Utah homebuilder arrested after SWAT standoff in Ivins

IVINS — A prominent southern Utah homebuilder has been revealed as the suspect in a SWAT standoff in Ivins on Saturday night. He is accused of allegedly assaulting his wife.

Cary Blake, 56, who owns C. Blake Homes with his wife, was taken into custody after the Washington County SWAT team entered his residence and used tear gas.

The couple's luxury homes, often valued at more than $1 million, have been regularly featured in the annual Parade of Homes in St. George.

Santa Clara-Ivins Police allege that Blake was seen by witnesses, including two underage children, striking his wife in the back of the head and attempting to choke her. When police arrived at the scene, they say Blake refused to come out of the residence, prompting the SWAT response.

Blake appeared in court Monday and was charged with assault and five misdemeanors. He remains jailed at Purgatory Correctional Facility in Hurricane with a bail hearing scheduled for next Thursday.