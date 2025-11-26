Advanced DNA technique helps Washington City Police crack cold case

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah — A Wisconsin man whose family had been searching for him since 2021 has been identified as the person found dead at the bottom of cliffs in Washington City more than three years ago.

Washington City police announced Tuesday that they had identified the man as Jamie Leek using advanced DNA testing techniques. Hikers discovered his body in August 2022 at the base of 250-foot cliffs near Red Ledge Road.

"It's never going to be that you're going to give up until we find it. And that's what we did," said Lt. Kory Klotz, spokesperson for the Washington City Police Department.

The Utah Medical Examiner determined that Leek died from blunt force trauma consistent with falling from the cliff.

Leek's family told investigators he left Blair, Wisconsin, in 2017 with plans to relocate to Las Vegas. They last heard from him sometime between 2021 and 2022.

Detective Thomas Lloyd worked continuously on the case, according to Klotz.

"Getting to talk to the victim's mother and getting some closure there. I think that was… That's why he does the job, right?" Klotz said.

After an initial DNA search last year came up empty, police turned to forensic genetic genealogy — the same technology used to solve decades-old cold cases nationwide.

"With traditional DNA testing, you're developing a DNA profile that has around 20 DNA markers as opposed to DNA testing that we do here at Othram with hundreds of thousands of DNA markers," said Colby Lazion, chief of staff at Othram, the forensic genealogy provider.

Many DNA markers come from samples people provide through ancestry websites and services. However, Lazion said any service they use includes privacy protections.

"You have the option to consent to allow law enforcement to use your information to solve cases, and so we only search consented profiles," Lazion said.

The biggest barrier to using advanced DNA testing isn't the condition of genetic material, but funding, according to Lazion. Washington City Police secured state funding for the testing last year, and Utah's Department of Public Safety now offers similar funding to other agencies.

Police said any cost is worthwhile to provide answers for families.

"At least now there's some closure for them... They know where Jamie is and he's in a better place now," Klotz said.