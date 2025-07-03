Moab father arrested after 9-year-old allegedly overdoses on LSD

MOAB, Utah — A Moab father faces several charges after police say his 9-year-old took LSD while in his care.

Kevin Jackson Barnett, 40, was arrested Wednesday after Moab police officers were called to the side of the road near 400 East Center Street for reports of a young girl overdosing on LSD. When officers arrived, they found the girl with her mother and emergency medical services.

The child's mother explained that she and her daughter were bowling at the Gravel Pit Lanes with her ex-husband. It was there that the mother noticed her daughter with a square container that appeared to have a question mark or 's' on the container.

Due to the mother's past with Barnett, she says she believed the container had LSD in it. The mother immediately took the girl from the bowling alley and began driving to the hospital. On the way, the mother pulled over and attempted to get her daughter to vomit while calling 911 to report the overdose.

First responders were able to get the mother and daughter to the hospital for treatment. Once there, the girl was described as lethargic and moved very slowly. She also suffered from disorganized speech, forgetfulness, and trouble following normal conversations.

At one point, the mother was on the phone with Barnett at the hospital, explaining that she had taken their daughter there. One officer overheard in the conversation Barnett admitting that the container held LSD and asking if the mother had reported the overdose to police.

When the mother attempted to get Barnett to come to the hospital to visit his daughter, he refused. The mother then gave his address to the police, who arrested him.

During a search of Barnett's home and vehicle, police found oxycodone pills, a THC marijuana cartridge, and a bag of cocaine in his bedroom.

Barnett faces charges of endangering a child resulting in bodily injury, reckless endangerment, and possession of a controlled substance.