Utah County mom arrested for child abuse homicide in baby's death

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly abusing her 4-month-old baby to the point that the boy died.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office said deputies and paramedics were called to the woman's home in Eagle Mountain around 3 a.m. after she reported that the baby was bleeding from his ear and his head was swollen.

The child was airlifted to Primary Children's Hospital in Lehi, where he died from his injuries.

Doctors informed police that the infant had multiple skull fractures and severe brain hemorrhaging.

The child's mother, 32-year-old Raona Dorothy Mora, was interviewed by police and told them she fell on top of the baby. She claimed she fell asleep while feeding the baby and then fell on him. She said she later noticed the baby becoming still and breathing strangely, then she called 911 after she saw blood coming from his ear.

According to police, the doctors said the baby's injuries could not have happened the way Mora described. Police added that the bed was only 18 inches tall.

Mora was booked on a third-degree felony count of child abuse homicide and is being held without bail.