Is a bridge over Utah Lake simply a bridge too far?

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A long-discussed topic along the shore of Utah Lake has resurfaced, with a bridge spanning the lake from east to west appearing on a group's list of regional transportation plan projects.

The Mountainland Association of Governments serves Utah, Summit and Wasatch counties, and on its website shared how they’re updating their long-term plan for urban Utah County with rapid growth in mind.

“North-south, we have a lot of great options there, but east-west has always been the challenge," said Utah Department of Transportation spokesperson John Gleason.

The lake crossing would bridge the gap between communities like Saratoga Springs and Provo.

“What’s concerning about the bridge and the causeways is the impact on Utah Lake,” said Teri Harman, a researcher for Conserve Utah Valley.

Harman lives in Saratoga Springs, where she said, “There’s just incredible life here, thanks to 40 years of expert restoration.”

However, she worries that all the work on the ecosystem could be undone.

“We’ve got air pollution, water pollution. Coming from the cars. Coming from the winter salt and brine," she said.

State transportation officials have just started a two-year study into crossings over or near Utah Lake.

“We want to look at… from a geotechnical standpoint… can it be done?" said Gleason. "And then also, is it economically feasible?”

In a statement shared with FOX 13 News, the Utah Lake Authority said they’ve dug down 500 feet without finding bedrock, and noted multiple fault lines run through the lake.

Harman is worried about the financial burden a bridge would bring.

“This is an eight-to-10-mile stretch. Utah Lake is huge. So this is billions and billions of dollars of taxpayer money,” she said.

Any Utah Lake bridge is a long way from being realized. The plan is described as a blueprint for the region through the year 2055. Harman hopes planning leaders will start to look at alternative options, such as additional public transit to support the booming population centers.

“How do we not build a bridge?" she said. "How do we keep Utah Lake bridge-free… is the big question we’re asking."