Mother who took South Jordan children charged with kidnapping

SALT LAKE CITY — The mother who triggered a Utah AMBER Alert over the weekend after taking her daughters without permission has been charged with four counts of kidnapping.

Allison Brimhall, 39, is accused of taking the children from their father's home Saturday and driving them to San Diego. After a statewide AMBER Alert was issued early Sunday, the girls were discovered and are safe.

According to court documents, Brimhall was granted supervised visits with the girls after her ex-husband was awarded full custody in June. A caseworker with the Utah Division of Child and Family Services said Brimhall had previously made comments such as, "If I can't have my girls, I will drive them off a cliff with them in the car."

The father told police that he heard his daughters talking around 9 a.m. Saturday before he fell back asleep because he was not feeling well. When he awoke to someone knocking at the door at 11:45 a.m., the girls were not in the house and had not taken their winter coats.

After being unable to find the girls at nearby homes and a park, the father noticed bare footprints "walking away from the house" in the snow.

Believing his ex-wife had taken their daughters, the father called police.

A few days before taking the children, arrest documents claim that Brimhall, who was living in California, told a friend she was going to Utah for "some dental work."

Hours after the AMBER Alert was issued, a "ping" on Brimhall's phone showed that she was in San Diego in a white Toyota Tacoma she had rented.

Brimhall now faces four first degree felony charges of child kidnapping.