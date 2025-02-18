Multiple people hospitalized after domestic violence shooting in Price

PRICE, Utah — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the town of Price on Monday evening, sending multiple people to the hospital.

The Price City Police Department announced shortly after 7 p.m. that there was a shooting near Main Street and Carbon Avenue.

Officials said they believe it was a domestic violence incident, and there is no threat to the public.

Multiple people were taken to the hospital, but the specific number or severity of their injuries was not immediately available. It's not yet known what led to the shooting.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

