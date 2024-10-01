Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Murray Boys & Girls Club teen director arrested on child sex abuse charges

Boys and Girls Club
FOX 13 News
Boys and Girls Club
Posted

MURRAY, Utah — The teen program director of the Murray branch of the Boys and Girls Club has been arrested on multiple charges related to child sex abuse.

Patrick Robert Baker was taken into custody Monday and faces one charge each of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and Enticing a Minor.

According to the arrest documents, Baker used the internet and text messages to connect with someone he thought was a 5-year-old boy. In the messages, Baker proposed to have sexual intercourse with the minor upon meeting up with the child.

When Baker arrived at the designated location to meet with the boy, he noticed law enforcement officials awaiting him and attempted to run from the scene. The 25-year-old was caught by officers and arrested.

Baker, who later admitted to police that he had child sex abuse material on his phone, was ordered held in jail without bail.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere