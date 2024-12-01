Nanny arrested for child abuse after 6-week-old Summit County baby suffers brain injuries

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A woman who serves as a night nanny has been arrested for alleged child abuse after a Summit County baby she was caring for was hospitalized with brain injuries.

Lindsay Johnson, 32, who has been in Utah since the beginning of the month, was arrested this week on one count of Aggravated Child Abuse.

According to the arrest documents, the 6-week-old had been admitted to Primary Children's Hospital on Wednesday with brain injuries that doctors said were caused by non-accidental trauma.

The doctors added that the child's injuries were consistent with those found in shaken baby syndrome incidents, and that they had been caused in the previous 24 hours.

The parents told police that after taking custody of the baby from Johnson on Wednesday morning, the child "was not responding appropriately and was found to be experiencing seizures," the court documents read. Doctors later determined that the baby was suffering from internal head trauma.

A chest x-ray revealed the baby had also suffered from a fractured rib, which physicians told police was common in juvenile patients who suffer from shaken baby syndrome, adding the child's injuries were inertia generated.

Because of Johnson's relatively short time in Utah and having no history in the state, police requested that she be held in jail without bail.