New charges detail alleged murder of Utah woman found in parking lot

BLUFFDALE, Utah — Newly released details shed light on the death of a woman whose body was found in a vehicle outside a Bluffdale convenience store on the day of New Year's Eve, with the man accused of killing his girlfriend officially being charged with aggravated murder along with three other felony counts.

Charges were filed Friday against Jacob Holt Johnson, 40, by the Salt Lake County District Attorney's office.

The body of Summer Roney was discovered outside a 7-Eleven shortly after midnight on Dec. 31 when a Bluffdale Police Department officer noticed an SUV parked at an angle across multiple spaces. While the officer spoke with Johnson, who was originally found unconscious in the front seat of his SUV, other officers noticed a body in the back and took Johnson into custody.

In the charges announced Friday, details showed that Roney's body was found in a cardboard box with an extension cord wrapped around her neck, along with multiple bruises and lacerations to her head, arms, and legs.

Among the items found in the SUV after the discovery of Roney's body were a steel hammer, an 8-inch fixed-blade knife, several hatchets, a red gas can, and a bottle of bleach.

During a search of Johnson's Herriman home, detectives found blood in locations throughout the house, including the master bedroom, kitchen, and basement. They also discovered a bat, an empty bleach bottle, and two trash bags with "multiple items inside that had blood stains," according to the charges.

Evidence technicians later found blood on the basement carpet along with a cleaning agent.

One witness told police that Roney and Johnson had an "on-and-off again relationship over the past four years and described Johnson as a hothead." She relayed how Roney had told her on Dec. 27 that Johnson had booked a downtown Salt Lake City hotel room for the two and that he was going to pick her up from work the next night. It was the last time the witness heard from Roney.

Another witness shared how Roney told him that Johnson was "verbally abusive" and had hit her multiple times. He added that Roney had previously told Johnson to leave her apartment, but that he would continually harass her with texts and calls.

A friend of Roney's told detectives that Johnson had "recently put her in a chokehold nearly killing her," and that she "frequently spoke about the abuse she endured from Johnson, including physical fights and emotional distress."

Johnson is currently being held in jail without bail on the first-degree felony aggravated murder charge, along with two counts of second-degree felony obstruction of justice, and one count of third-degree felony desecration of a human body.

“Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the victim in this alleged murder," said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill. "If you are experiencing domestic violence or are aware of someone who may be experiencing it, please report it, so it can be investigated. If it is not reported it cannot be investigated and if it is not investigated, it cannot be prosecuted. Early intervention can help prevent an escalation of violence.”