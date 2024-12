BLUFFDALE, Utah — The Herriman Police Department says they are now investigating after a body was found in a 711 parking lot on South Redwood Road.

According to officials, the body was found in Bluffdale but it may be a resident of Herriman so the Herriman Police Department is handling the investigation.

When the body was found and by who isn't known currently. FOX 13 News is in contact with investigators and will update this article when we learn more.