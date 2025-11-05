Ogden man accused of unlawful sexual conduct with teen he allegedly locked in closet

OGDEN, Utah — A 28-year-old Ogden man faces a charge of unlawful sexual conduct with a teenage girl, who police say he locked in a closet.

According to court documents, the victim's friend contacted police on October 6 to say she had received a message from the 16-year-old victim that said "she was in danger and someone was trying to rape her or had raped her," and shared an address where she was located.

When police responded to the home, two people answered the door and told officers that no one other than them were inside the house. Officers then went to the victim's mother's home to locate the teen.

After police left the mother's house, they received a call from the mother saying her daughter had just messaged, claiming she was locked in a closet inside the house where officers had first responded. The teen texted that she had heard the officers at the door when they arrived, and told her mother to tell police to go upstairs if they came back.

When they returned to the first location, officers received permission to enter by Nelson Casarrubias, who showed them his room upstairs. When officers entered the room, they called out for the girl and found her in the closet.

Freed from the closet, the teen told police that Casarrubias was "trying to give her hard drugs." She added that Casarrubias had kissed her and touched her on various parts of her body.

While speaking with police, Casarrubias admitted to touching the victim, though detectives report that his story changed several times during questioning.