Ogden man arrested for shooting several rounds at people inside apartment building

OGDEN, Utah — Police arrested a man who they say fired multiple gunshots at a group of people in Ogden on Saturday morning.

Ogden Police said they were called to an apartment complex on reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a group of people who said a man shot at them.

Officers found seven shell casings in the hallway, just outside one apartment. They then confirmed with witnesses that the resident of the apartment was 22-year-old Ralfo Gabriel Jr. Guajardo.

Nobody was injured; however, police said multiple bullets hit the exterior walls of an apartment in that same building with people inside.

Guajardo fled the scene, according to police, and they said they found a blood trail heading toward the Ogden River. They still didn't find him during the initial search, but patrol officers spotted him later that day. They took him for questioning after reading him his Miranda rights. They said he initially denied owning or using a gun, but later admitted that he did. He also allegedly confessed to shooting at the group of people.

He said he discarded the gun as he fled the scene, according to the arrest report.

Guajardo reportedly told police that he was high at the time of the incident, adding that when he's high, he experiences psychosis and hears voices.

He is forbidden from possessing a firearm because he was convicted of a felony for assault by a prisoner in 2022.

Guajardo was booked on seven counts of felony discharge of a firearm, along with one felony count of "prohibited dangerous weapon conduct." He is being held without bail.