Ogden police arrest man accused of kidnapping 14-year-old runaway

OGDEN, Utah — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in Ogden after police say he was found with a 14-year-old runaway in his vehicle. Jose Rodriguez Cid was arrested on Tuesday and faces charges of aggravated kidnapping and unlawful sexual activity with a minor, among others.

According to court documents, Cid was found with the 14-year-old in his car in the 800 block of Melody Lane in Ogden. Police say the teen was a runaway from Cottonwood Heights and was not supposed to be with him.

When police interviewed Cid, he admitted to driving the victim from her home to Ogden against her parents' wishes. He also admitted to throwing his phone out of the car somewhere between Lagoon Amusement Park and South Ogden.

Cid told police that he threw the phone after factory resetting it, following the victim's father reaching out to him and asking him to bring the victim home. According to Cid, there were nude photos of the victim on his phone.

Jose Rodriguez Cid is being held without bail.