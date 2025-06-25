Ogden woman charged with automobile homicide following alleged DUI crash

OGDEN, Utah — An Ogden woman is now facing several charges, including automobile homicide, following a deadly head-on crash in late March. Alyssa Marisol Palomo, 21, was arrested on Thursday for the crash.

Court documents obtained by FOX 13 News reveal that police were called to the crash scene at 3000 Harrison Boulevard just after midnight on March 29. Through their investigation, police learned that a Ford Focus, driven by Palomo, left the northbound lane of the roadway and entered the southbound lanes in the path of a Ford F-350.

The driver of the F-350 swerved to the center lane in an attempt to avoid a collision. However, the Focus then allegedly swerved into the center lane, and the vehicles collided.

Police say both vehicles were severely damaged in the crash. The driver of the F-350 suffered neck pain, back pain, a jammed finger, and a burn from the airbags. Palomo was pinned in the driver seat of the Focus and had to be extricated by the Ogden Fire Department.

A passenger in Palomo's backseat, who wasn't named, died from her injuries.

Investigators say they found a partial can of Monaco cocktail and a partial bottle of Jose Cuervo tequila in Palomo's backseat.

Detectives spoke with witnesses who told them that Palomo had met up with two friends earlier in the evening. They visited a bar and had a drink before going to a house party in Ogden.

A designated driver was decided before the group arrived at the house party and didn't drink for the night. However, after Palomo allegedly continued to drink at the party, the group was asked to leave due to their loud and disruptive behavior.

The designated driver told Palomo that she shouldn't drive, but Palomo was able to get into the vehicle and lock it before driving away, leaving the designated driver behind.

Investigators reviewed data from the Event Data Recorder (EDR) from both the Focus and F-350. According to the EDR, Palomo was traveling at an approximate speed of 70 miles per hour when the crash occurred. The roadway where the crash happened is listed for a speed limit of 40 miles per hour.

Police say data from the F-350's EDR showed it was traveling at approximately 35 miles per hour leading up to the crash.

According to Ogden police, there were no roadway defects, obstructions, or weather conditions that could have led to the crash.

Detectives say the driver of the F-350 showed no signs of impairment. When Palomo was transported to the hospital, a blood draw showed her blood alcohol content at .21. THC was also found present in her blood.

Alyssa Marisol Palomo faces charges of automobile homicide, driving under the influence, open container in a vehicle, and reckless driving. She is being held without bail.