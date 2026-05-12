One person shot while police serve search warrant in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah — One person was shot and wounded Monday evening while Cedar City police were serving a warrant, although officials say the officers were not directly involved in the shooting.

The department said officers were executing a search warrant near 350 W. 400 North around 5 p.m.

During the process, "a firearm was discharged inside the residence," CCPD said. They said the preliminary findings indicate that the gun was not shot by an officer. They also said no officers were injured.

One person inside the home was shot, and officials say the injuries are serious. Officers and paramedics at the scene provided first aid, and the individual was later taken to the hospital.

It's not yet known who fired the gun and whether they'll face charges, but officials said there is no threat to the public.