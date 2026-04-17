Orem man accused of pushing girlfriend to suicide pleads guilty to manslaughter

PROVO, Utah — An Orem man accused of pushing his girlfriend to commit suicide has pleaded guilty to numerous charges, including manslaughter, after agreeing to a plea deal.

Caleb Rees was arrested following the October 2021 death of his girlfriend, Rena Nguyen. Utah County prosecutors alleged Rees drove Nguyen to suicide, saying he was so abusive that she took her own life.

According to court documents, Rees avoided trial by pleading guilty this week to Manslaughter, two counts of Possession of a Firearm and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Rees faces a prison sentence of 0-5 years for each of the four charges, as well as fines that could total up to $20,000.

Nguyen died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on October 1, 2021. An investigation showed that Rees was aware his 20-year-old girlfriend was in a "mental health crisis" and that she had texted a friend earlier in the day, threatening to commit suicide.

Family seeks justice as prosecutors pursue charges against man accused of pushing his girlfriend to suicide:

Prosecutors pursue charges against man accused of pushing his girlfriend to suicide

After the friend called police about Nguyen's suicide threats, an officer called to check on her health, which upset Rees, sparking an argument between the couple that was captured on one of many audio records made by Nguyen.

"[Rees] then told [Nyugen] that she has to choose between going to a mental hospital, leaving, or going back to California because he does not want her there anymore," police wrote in an affidavit. "He also stated that she 'wasted his time and ruined his life."

"Thanks, Rena, for ruining my life," Rees was later heard, while singing in a mocking tone as he made arrangements for her to be moved out of their home.

Prosecutors claimed that after Rees berated Nyugen, he left a loaded handgun on a table in their bedroom within her line of sight before walking out of the room.

During an audio recording, a muffled sound of a movement was heard while Rees was on the phone with his mother, followed by a gunshot.

Nguyen had accused Rees of domestic violence and sexual assault, and had moved out to stay in a shelter at home point. She had previously threatened to break up with Rees over accusations that he sold drugs.

Rees is scheduled to be sentenced on June 1.

For those struggling with thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can now be reached by simply dialing 988 any time for free support. Resources are also available online at utahsuicideprevention.org.

Resources for domestic violence victims/prevention (free, 24/7, confidential):