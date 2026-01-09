Orem police arrest man accused of running gift card scam at multiple Utah stores

OREM, Utah — Orem police have arrested a 31-year-old accused of using various credit card profiles to fraudulently purchase thousands of dollars of gift cards. Detectives say the suspect did this at several Lowe's throughout Orem, Lehi, Riverton, and Salt Lake City.

Erfeng Xue was arrested on Thursday and faces a charge of unlawful use of a financial card.

According to court documents, on Wednesday, surveillance video showed Xue purchasing multiple gift cards of the same type and similar amounts using the Tap to Pay payment method at Lowe's throughout northern Utah.

Investigators claim a review of the receipts from the transactions showed a total of 15 different credit profiles, which were allegedly on Xue's phone, were used to purchase 28 gift cards. The total amount of the cards was $4293.85.

Officers reviewed surveillance video to identify the suspect's vehicle and found that it was listed as a wanted vehicle. Sandy police located and arrested Xue on Thursday.

At the time of his arrest, police say Xue had four additional receipts for gift card purchases from a Target in Sandy.

Erfeng Xue is being held without bail.