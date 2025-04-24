Orem psychologist who wrote book on porn addiction arrested on child exploitation charges

OREM, Utah — An Orem psychologist who wrote a book on breaking addictions to pornography has been arrested on multiple child sexual exploitation and voyeurism charges.

Dr. Robert Virgil Dindinger, 54, faces ten charges of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and two Voyeurism charges. He is listed as the owner of Utah Valley Psychology in Orem, where the company's website said Dindinger specializes in child and family psychological services.

In his online biography, Dindinger highlights that he was the author of "Pornography Addiction Breaking the Chains: A Workbook of Essential Tools for Recovery." The book's description said it is "a resource for clergy, parents, spouses, therapists, and other individuals who would like to provide support to those who are struggling with pornography addiction."

'Not going away': FBI sees rise of child sex crimes in Utah:

'Not going away;" FBI sees rise of child sex crimes in Utah

According to court documents, an investigation into Dindinger began in November 2023 when a woman said he instructed her to perform a sex act while he was her psychologist between the ages of 13 and 16 years old. The woman said she stopped seeing Dindinger after he told her "that adolescents take too much of his time."

The detective assigned to the case found three other reports of Dindinger allegedly touching juvenile patients, with two saying he ordered them to undress and weigh themselves while nude.

During a search warrant served on Dindinger's home in 2024, a detective seized flash drives and an iPhone that allegedly contained ten images and videos containing child sex abuse material, as well as two voyeuristic videos, believed to have been taken inside Dindinger's office.

In one of the videos, a female victim is heard saying, "this is weird, this is so weird" before undressing.

Dindinger was ordered to be held without bail following his arrest.