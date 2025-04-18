'Panic and chaos;' Toddler's mother details moment of son's death in Barlow trial

PROVO, Utah — During the second day of Kent Cody Barlow's murder trial, the mother of one of the toddlers killed by the car that crashed into an Eagle Mountain corral in 2022 testified that "the ground shook" and everything went "silent" before she realized what had happened.

Brooke Jackson was the first to take the stand Friday, one day after Theresa Ratiliff did the same, to share what led up to the moment her 3-year-old son, Hunter, was killed when Barlow's car careened into the corral at a high rate of speed. Hunter and Odin Ratliff, also three, both died when the corral collapsed on them while they were playing at the Cedar Valley Stables.

Barlow has been charged with two counts of first-degree felony murder from the May 2022 incident. During opening statements Thursday, his attorney, Justin Morrison, did not dispute that Barlow was driving too fast while he was under the influence before crashing, but said it was an "unintentional accident" and not murder.

Jackson shared how Hunter had volunteered to help tend the stable's cats before seeing Odin, leading to the boys gathering some toys and going out to the round pen where they often played together.

After checking on the boys in the pen, Jackson testified that she heard a "rolling thunder" sound that kept getting louder and louder.

"The ground shook," she said, followed by "panic and chaos." Jackson added that afterwards, everything went silent.

Jackson shared how she went to the pen and saw only the tractors the boys had been playing with, but not Hunter or Odin. She went inside to see if the boys had gone to the tack room when she heard Theresa Ratliff, Odin's mother, scream.

Once she returned outside, Jackson saw Theresa had blood on her shirt, and another person told her not to go over to the area where the incident had occurred. On Thursday, Ratliff had testified that she found her son with "no life in him" and sat holding him.

Jackson stood still and called her husband. She added that she still wasn't sure anyone had died until a sheriff's deputy asked for a "different blanket" to protect the boys.

Utah County Sheriff's Office Deputy Tanner Edwards took the stand following Jackson and said the road around the stables was not one where anyone would want to drive fast. He shared how when he arrived at the corral, he instantly saw what had occurred and blocked the road and gathered his trauma bag.

"When I first got on scene, evidence wasn’t my first thought process,” Edwards said.

The deputy said he put a blanket over the boys so no one else could see their bodies.