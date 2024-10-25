Parents of Cottonwood Heights woman accused of killing husband arrested

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — The parents of Jennifer Gledhill, the Cottonwood Heights woman accused of killing her husband as he slept, have been arrested for allegedly helping their daughter cover up the murder.

Rosalie and Thomas Gledhill both face multiple first degree felony charges of Obstruction of Justice in connection to the death of Matthew Johnson.

Gledhill's parents are accused of helping Jennifer clean up the home in which she allegedly shot Johnson in the head on either Sept. 21 or 22. Jennifer Gledhill was arrested on Oct. 2 after a man with whom she was having an affair told police she had admitted to killing Johnson, who served in the Utah National Guard.

A neighbor told police that they saw Gledhill's parents cleaning the home on Sept. 24 until late in the evening, although Rosalie claimed they had only been there an hour. Gledhill's mother said she had purchased a mattress from Amazon at the request of her daughter.

An ongoing investigation into Johnson's death found the new mattress in the Cottonwood Heights home where he was shot. Police have yet to find the mattress that was previously in the home or Johnson's body.

According to the arrest documents, neither of Gledhill's parents have cooperated with the police investigation or in locating the body.

When detectives served a search warrant on Gledhill's parents' home, they found a plastic tote that contained a Glock 19x gun box wrapped in a child’s onesie. The district attorney's office said the gun container matched. the gun model Gledhill had shown to the man who informed police.

Jennifer Gledhill made her first appearance in court earlier this week and was ordered to not have any contact with her three children.