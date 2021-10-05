Suspect arrested in West Jordan teen shooting

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police announced the arrest of a suspect in the shooting death of a West Jordan teen Monday.

READ: Man shot and killed Monday morning in West Valley City

Cody Ivory, 19, was booked Monday night on homicide, aggravated robbery, felony discharge of a firearm and obstruction charges, according to the West Jordan Police Department.

Ivory is accused of shooting 16-year-old Jacob Jeremy Hansen at a home in the 3500 West block near 8200 South. Hansen, who police originally said was 17, was transported to the hospital and later died.

READ: Man pleads guilty to 2010 murder of Sherry Black

Police did not say what relationship, if any, Ivory had with Hansen, or whether the two knew each other prior to the shooting.