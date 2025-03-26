Persons of interest identified in southern Utah vacation home death

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah — Police have identified two teenage girls who they call persons of interest connected to the death of a woman found inside a vacation home in southern Utah.

Abigael Paige Flanagan, 17, and Mihaela Gabriela Sorescu, 16, were known to be at the Washington City home in the Sendera at Sierra Hills community over the weekend before leaving for California on Sunday.

Washington City police said the girls arrived in Utah on Thursday and visited local national parks and other sites before departing. While Flanagan, who goes by Jay, and Sorescu, who goes by Bella, have yet to be located, their rental car was discovered in Bellflower, California, and the teens have ties to the Sacramento area.

On Sunday, the body of a 47-year-old woman was found stabbed multiple times inside the house. Police said the victim was also from California and had been staying in the rental since Thursday.

Police added that Flanagan and Sorescu are currently not considered to be suspects and are only being described as persons of interest in the case.

Washington City police ask that anyone who has information on either of the teenage girls contact the department at jcarter@washingtoncity.org or tlloyd@washingtoncity.org, or via phone at 435-634-5730.

