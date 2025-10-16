3 juveniles arrested in connection with deadly Sandy shooting

SANDY, Utah — Three juvenile suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed a 39-year-old man in Sandy on Monday.

Due to their ages, the Sandy City Police Department is not releasing the names of the suspects.

The incident began with a robbery near Main Street Park at around 8:20 p.m. that soon escalated into a shooting with multiple rounds being fired.

Once arriving at the scene, police discovered the victim, Josh Pectol, who was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but would later die from his injuries.

"All three suspects are juveniles and have been booked into the Juvenile Detention Center," Sandy police wrote in a release. Officials added that charges will be worked on by the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office.

Police said that they don't believe there are any outstanding suspects.