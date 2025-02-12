Police chief in small southern Utah town pleads guilty to hitting pedestrian

KANAB, Utah — The chief of police in a small town in southern Utah has pleaded guilty to hitting a pedestrian last year.

In December, Utah Highway Patrol announced that they were investigating an incident involving Kanab City Police Chief Thomas Chad Cram. It was alleged that on Nov. 18, Cram hit and injured a pedestrian while turning left at the intersection of 100 East and 300 South.

Cram, 62, was later charged with an infraction for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk. UHP troopers said Cram was turning into the sun and didn't see the pedestrian crossing. The victim was taken to the hospital with moderate to serious injuries.

Last week, Cram pleaded guilty to the charge (under "plea in abeyance), and the plea was accepted by prosecutors on Monday.

He has not yet been sentenced, but the proposed sentence in court documents is a 3-month period of unsupervised probation, a $155 fee, and obeying all laws.

Cram has been the chief of the department since 2014, according to Transparent Utah.