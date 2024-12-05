Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSOUTHERN UTAH

Actions

Kanab Police Chief under investigation following hitting a pedestrian in crosswalk

428219417_408617268504678_3877483922747754482_n.jpg
Kanab Police
428219417_408617268504678_3877483922747754482_n.jpg
Posted

KANAB, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol has confirmed to FOX 13 News that an investigation is ongoing following the Kanab Police Chief Tom Cram hitting a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

The incident happened on November 18 at 8:30 a.m. UHP says that the chief was turning left from southbound 100 East to westbound 300 South.

According to troopers, Cram was turning into the sun and didn't see the pedestrian crossing. The victim was taken to the hospital with moderate to serious injuries.

FOX 13 News has reached out to officials to learn more and will update this article when we do.

Recent Southern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere