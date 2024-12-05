Kanab Police Chief under investigation following hitting a pedestrian in crosswalk

KANAB, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol has confirmed to FOX 13 News that an investigation is ongoing following the Kanab Police Chief Tom Cram hitting a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

The incident happened on November 18 at 8:30 a.m. UHP says that the chief was turning left from southbound 100 East to westbound 300 South.

According to troopers, Cram was turning into the sun and didn't see the pedestrian crossing. The victim was taken to the hospital with moderate to serious injuries.

FOX 13 News has reached out to officials to learn more and will update this article when we do.