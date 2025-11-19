Police fire at West Valley City suspect who rammed officer vehicle, fled scene

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A suspect was taken into custody Wednesday morning following a pursuit after he was told to leave a West Valley City shelter, and then rammed his van into a police officer's vehicle.

After the unidentified suspect was asked to leave the temporary shelter at 3300 South Redwood Road, he purposely rammed the van into the vehicle of the officer who was working security at the shelter.

According to the West Valley City Police Department, the force of the collision pushed the officer's vehicle up and over a nearby embankment. With the suspect still in his van, the officer fired at the man, who was not hit, but fled the scene.

FOX 13 News Officers at West Valley City scene where man taken into custody after pursuit on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

After leading a short pursuit, the man returned to the shelter parking area and was taken into custody.

Police said neither the suspect or officer suffered any injuries.

The Salt Lake County Critical Incident Protocol Team will take over the investigation into the incident.

