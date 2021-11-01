Police looking for SUV in deadly Millcreek hit-and-run

MILLCREEK, Utah — Police have released photos of the SUV involved in a hit-and-run incident in Millcreek that killed a 66-year-old woman.

Barbara Anne Dwyer was struck by the vehicle while crossing Highland Drive and 3440 South early Friday. She was taken to the hospital where she later died of her injuries.

Following the incident, the vehicle fled the scene.

Officials with the Unified Police Department say the SUV is a newer model (2018-2021) white Toyota RAV4 with likely damage to the front headlight or marker light.

Unified Police Department

Anyone with information on the vehicle or suspects is asked to call police at 801-840-4000.