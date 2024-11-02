Police officers injured in Salt Lake City bar fight

SALT LAKE CITY — Two Salt Lake City police officers were injured during an overnight fight that involved up to 40 people late Friday.

Officers originally responded to a report of a fight at Manny's Again at 1700 South Main Street just before midnight. When they arrived, they broke up the altercation, but were soon caught up in another fight that began just minutes later.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, between 30-40 people were involved in the second fight which forced a citywide response from other officers due to its size.

Officers used a pepper spray to help subdue those involved in the fight, which ended with six participants arrested on various charges, including public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

The two police officers who injured were treated on the scene and did not need to go to the hospital.