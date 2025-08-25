SR-132 through Nephi Canyon closed due to flooding

NEPHI, Utah — Nephi Canyon was closed Sunday night due to flooding, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

UDOT announced that both directions of State Route 132 were closed at the mouth of the canyon through milepost 44. The agency issued an alert on its website about the flooding and warned drivers to avoid the area.

They wrote in a social media post that the flooding required emergency maintenance.

SR-132 connects Nephi in Juab County to the town of Fountain Green in Sanpete County.

Watch a LIVE stream at the mouth of the canyon below via UDOT cameras: