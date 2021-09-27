Police receive 'several potential promising leads' in Lowe shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said Monday that his department has received "several potential promising leads" in connection to the shooting death of University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe.

WATCH: Aaron Lowe’s mom describes son as ‘good kid’ who was ‘in the wrong place at the wrong time’

Lowe was shot and killed early Sunday at a house party in the Sugar House area. A female attending the party was also shot and is currently hospitalized in critical condition.

"I just finished a briefing with our investigative team and members of the University of Utah administration," wrote Brown. "Our homicide investigation is moving forward. Because of the community tips we've received, there are now several potential promising leads. But we still need the community's help now."

Police said Lowe was shot during an argument outside the home at around 12:30 a.m.

I just finished a briefing with our investigative team. Our homicide investigation is moving forward. Because of the community tips we've received, there are now several potential promising leads. If you know anything about this case, call us at 801-799-3000. #SLC #SaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/G4suV5kCRW — Chief Mike Brown (@ChiefMikeBrown) September 27, 2021

According to a Salt Lake City Police Department spokesperson, officers did not immediately respond to earlier noise complaints at the party because there were "other priority calls, other in-progress emergencies."

READ: Teammates, local leaders, community react to death of Utah's Aaron Lowe

Police spokesperson Brent Weisberg said Monday that once the noise complaint elevated to a fight with a weapon, it was immediately dispatched as an in-progress emergency.

Along with looking into a possible motive for the shooting, detectives are currently looking into who hosted the party and those who were invited. Officials believe the party started with few attendees before growing, with one account saying up to 100 people were at the home.

"Our No. 1 priority now is seeking justice in this case," said Weisberg. "We don't want anyone to be fearful for coming forward."

"We will not tolerate witness tampering or witness interference. If we are aware of that, those are going to be investigated and we will refer those cases to the district attorney's office for prosecution."

A man in town visiting relatives across the street from where the party was held told FOX 13 he spoke to Lowe and his girlfriend as as they were trying to get a handle on all the uninvited guests who had arrived.

"He told me his position and all that, and he was explaining it to me and now that I realize he was explaining to me that he switched his number for Ty, Ty Jordan, he switched his number in honor of him," said Jabari. "So, I mean that’s all I really knew about the guy.”

Lowe was a redshirt sophomore cornerback for the Utes who played primarily on special teams. He was named the first recipient of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship, named in honor of the Utes running back who died in 2020 of a gunshot wound while at home in Texas.

Jordan and Lowe were close friends who attended high school in together.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 801-799-3000.