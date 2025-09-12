President Trump announces arrest of Kirk shooting suspect: "We have him"

SALT LAKE CITY — President Trump announced that a suspect in the killing of Charlie Kirk on the campus of Utah Valley University is now in custody.

"I think, with a high degree of certainty, we have him," the President announced Friday morning while appearing on FOX & Friends.

When the hosts asked what else the President could share, he added, " I don't want to go too far. I'd like to tell you some stories that how it happened, but essentially, somebody that was very close to him turned him in."

However, the President refused to elaborate further on who turned the suspect in, stating, "Somebody is gonna say, whether it's a parent or whatever, I'd rather not say right now. They're gonna announce it today sometime later, probably talk about that. But, somebody close to him turned him..."

When asked about what would happen to the suspected shooter, the President stated, "I hope he gets the death penalty."

The President continued, complimenting officials in Utah for their handling of the tragedy. "Everyone did a great job. We worked with the local police, the governor, everybody did a great job."

An FBI briefing is scheduled for 7 a.m. in Orem.

