Giant tree crashes into Huntsville home after record winds whip across Utah

HUNTSVILLE, Utah — ﻿Most folks felt those strong winds whipping through northern and central Utah on Wednesday afternoon, and in one case, they came howling through Huntsville, taking down one giant, old tree in the process.

Not just any old tree, but one that was planted at the Harris home roughly 60 years ago.

An approximately 100-foot-tall blue spruce crashed right onto the Harris house about 1:30 Wednesday afternoon.

John Harris, a retired school teacher, was home at the time.

“And I heard a thump on the house, the wind had been blowing, and it has been raining quite a bit. I heard that and I looked out the window and saw the tree was down and I was like oh no, what are we gonna do?”

Then moments later, his mom, Majken Harris, arrived. She and her husband built the home and planted the trees more than a century ago.

“Well we built the house in 1964 and we planted the trees probably the next year," she said.

She says for years the trees were small enough for John and his siblings to play on.

“Oh yeah, we used to put Christmas lights on them. Not this year," she said.

The good news is that no one was hurt and damage to the home was minimal.

No windows were broken, but Majken says one branch did poke a hole through the ceiling and right into the bathroom.

“We can live with a hole in the roof right now. We’ll deal with that.”

John Harris says he now has mixed feelings about the old spruce.

“It’s sad it’s gone, but in a way I’m kind of glad it’s gone. Because I’ve been worrying about it coming over on the house during a wind like this.”

A local tree company was on scene within a matter of hours, and they worked all afternoon and into the evening, cutting up the tree and hauling it away.

John said the only folks who will really miss the tree are the squirrels and at least one family of owls.