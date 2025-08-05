Price man arrested in fatal shooting of son

PRICE, Utah — A Price man was arrested and charged with murder after the fatal shooting of his son following a night in which both men appeared to have been drinking.

Frank Allred, 82, called 911 on Friday night to claim that he had just shot his son, according to the arrest documents. When Carbon County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at Allred's home southeast of the city, he refused to leave his home and didn't comply with the officer's commands.

After Allred was able to be removed from the home, deputies found the victim lying on his back with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Earlier in the evening, while talking with a 911 operator, Allred claimed his son was "being aggressive with him" and then stopped answering questions.

While being treated at the hospital for a cut on his arm, Allred "would cry and make statements about shooting his son," adding that his son had threatened him. Once he was discharged from the hospital, Allred was taken to the sheriff's office, where he was interviewed after he waived his rights.

During the interview, Allred said he didn't remember anything about the incident and didn't know how he got from his house to the office.

"Frank said the last thing he remembers was ironing out differences while sitting around the fire pit at his house with his son," the report said. Allred claimed his son was upset with him because he was "jealous of his sisters and felt he wasn't as important as them."

Allred described his relationship with his son as "good" until Friday night.

The two had apparently been drinking from a gallon jug of wine while sitting next to a fire pit outside the home, with Allred saying he had been mad that his son was drunk as they were "hashing things out."

Allred said he was "overdoing it" as far as his own drinking was concerned.

Even though Allred said his son "gets intimidating," yelling or calling him names, he claimed things on Friday "ended friendly and good natured by the fire." He added that even though he felt threatened on the night of the shooting, the two "hashed it out by the fire [and] they were fine."

Allred also asked deputies how they found out about the shooting, and was told that he had called 911 before he asked if he was going to prison.

"Frank said he told the victim what wine does to him and it's a lot worse than drinking beer. Frank said again the victim must have done something to scare him for him to [shoot him]," the documents read.

As the interview went on, the deputy wrote in the report that he could smell an odor of alcohol coming from Allred.

Allred was arrested on one charge of Murder.