Search for missing swimmer underway at Yuba Lake

File photo: Street View of Yuba Lake's northern shore
JUAB COUNTY, Utah — Search and rescue crews are looking for a man who went missing Saturday afternoon while swimming at a lake in central Utah.

According to the Utah Department of Natural Resources, the man was last seen swimming at Yuba State Park's North Beach. He was reported missing around 4:30 p.m.

A multi-agency search commenced and was still active as of 6:45 p.m.

Officials did not release his name, but said he is a 39-year-old man from Salt Lake County.

This comes at the same time as another search for a presumed drowning victim at Causey Reservoir.

