Gunnison community grieving loss of 10-year-old killed while crossing street

GUNNISON, Utah — A small town in Utah is grieving the death of a 10-year-old boy. Xander Vincent was killed after police said he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road on his bike in Gunnison.

"His love was wild,” said Megan Oropeza, who Xander called his ‘bonus sister.’ “He loved everybody, it only took seconds to love his back, he was generous, he loved to hike, he loved being adventurous.”

According to the Gunnison Valley Police Department, they were called to the crash scene at 100 South Main Street just after 4 p.m. Wednesday. Xander was with his brother and friend.

"The first two boys went across the street, in front of the vehicle, and then they came across. Thats when Xander came into the intersection and the vehicle collided with him,” said Chief Jason Adamson.

When officers arrived, they found bystanders providing aid to the boy. He died from his injuries.

"You definitely feel a hole because he's not here," added Oropeza.

Chief Adamson said the driver was a 28-year-old woman, who stayed on scene. They don't know what exactly caused the crash, so the investigation is still ongoing.

They are looking into whether speed or a distracted driver was factor.

"I feel pretty upset, it’s been rough. He was a really good kid and everybody loved him,” said his sister, Paizlei Vincent.

People created a little memorial for Xander with signs, balloons, stuffed animals and letters. They also painted the town with his favorite colored ribbons, and have been showing up for his family.

"Something so special about Gunnison Valley is that when you feel someone hurting, the whole community rallies behind you, they come and they support everyone,” added Oropeza. “There’s blue ribbons up and down the roads, we've got cars that say 'love like Xander'."

"It makes me feel happy that the community is being brought together to honor my little brother,” said Paizlei. “And that makes me feel like he truly had an impact on the community."

Hoping no other family has to go through this.

“Drivers be safe, watch out for our kiddos out there. I’d say just keep your eyes on the road,” said Oropeza.

If you would like to help the family with expenses, you can donate here.