Three people, including child, found dead in Millard County

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — An investigation is underway after three people, including one child, were found dead in Millard County.

The Millard County Sheriff's Office said they were called Thursday to the Flowell area for reports of deceased individuals at 8:30 p.m., and when they arrived, they found the victims.

One of the victims is described as a young child, although an exact age wasn't shared by officials. The other two were adults. The names of the victims have yet to be released.

Investigators don't believe there is an ongoing threat to the public, and the deaths are under investigation.

