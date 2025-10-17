Rape charge filed against man arrested in connection to missing Utah minor

GUNNISON, Utah — The 20-year-old man arrested this week after traveling with a missing 12-year-old Utah girl and leading police on a pursuit is facing a new charge.

Aiden Dramore Larsen has now been charged with the rape of a child in addition to charges for failure to obey officers and reckless endangerment.

Larsen was arrested Tuesday in the hours after the Gunnison Valley Police Department issued an alert for the missing girl.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers spotted the truck Larsen was driving at a gas station in the Richfield area and attempted to make a stop. However, Larsen led them on a pursuit that eventually ended when troopers were able to strike the truck with a spike strip.

According to new court documents, following Larsen's arrest, police spoke to the teen, who they claimed to have been hostile when the interview began, and said that the charges she believed Larsen would be facing were "bull."

The teen said she left home with her grandfather's truck at 3:30 a.m. to drive to a church in Manti to meet Larsen. According to the girl, the pair spent the day going to Nephi and having sex multiple times. The girl said police spotted the couple after they had finished a hike in the Cottonwood Canyon area west of Richfield.