Million-dollar Aston Martin stopped for reckless driving in Emery County

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — A million-dollar Aston Martin, using a Utah highway like the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, was pulled over for reckless driving by a local sheriff's deputy and Utah Highway Patrol trooper.

The Aston Martin Valhalla was on Interstate 70 near Green River when the Emery County Sheriff's Office Deputy, along with the trooper, pulled over the supercar that lists for over $1,000,000.

According to the sheriff's office, the Aston Martin was being "tested and adjusted" on the highway when it was stopped.

Dep. Dylan Keele and Trooper Dakota Adams spoke to the Valhalla's driver about driving etiquette before the Aston Martin was allowed to go about its business.

"It was a fun experience for the cops," the sheriff's office said.