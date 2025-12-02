Sanpete County students, staff mourn loss of two teens killed in wrong-way crash

MOUNT PLEASANT, Utah — The tragic loss of two teenagers killed in a wrong-way crash over the holiday weekend is being felt across Utah, especially in the tight-knit community of Mount Pleasant.

Eighteen-year-old Leo Shepherd, who graduated earlier this year from Pleasant Creek School in the North Sanpete School District, was one of two young victims in Saturday’s fiery collision on I-15. His girlfriend, 17-year-old Anneka Wilson of Springville, was also killed.

Pleasant Creek School Principal Steven Solen said the news has devastated students and staff.

“It just crushed us. It’s been really hard for people who know him, especially in a small community like Sanpete. It affects everybody,” Solen said.

The principal said Shepherd graduated early in March after months of focused effort.

“He came in and just worked his butt off," Solen said. "He adhered to the policies, worked hard, and graduated early in March instead of in May.”

Solen described a group of boys who motivated one another daily. Shepherd’s close friend drove him to school, and together the group worked side by side at the same table, pushing each other to finish strong.

Counselors were available to students at the school Monday to support students and staff grieving the sudden loss.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the wrong-way crash happened around 2 a.m. Saturday on I-15 near 1900 South. Troopers say a southbound vehicle was traveling in the northbound lanes when it collided with the teens’ car, causing a fire and killing both Shepherd and Wilson.

“We’ve been on several very bad scenes, but this one was horrific — one of the worst I’ve personally seen,” said UHP Lt. Brian Peterson.

The teens were reportedly driving to Idaho to spend the rest of the holiday weekend with family.

At Springville High School, students dressed up Monday in honor of Wilson.

Solen said the heartbreak is made worse by the fact that the crash appears to have been preventable.

“If someone else could have taken [the suspect's] keys, or said, ‘No, don’t go.’ Unfortunately, because of his bad decisions, he affected other people for it. He didn’t put their safety into consideration and it’s frustrating," he said.

He added that he has spent 17 years teaching driver’s education and consistently stresses the dangers of impaired driving.

UHP identified the wrong-way driver as 21-year-old Jose Angel Torres Jimenez, who suffered only minor injuries. He is under investigation for driving under the influence.

“One day you see them alive, and then the next day, they’re gone,” Solen said. “We love his family and hope the best for them.”