Flu vaccination rates tumble to concerning rates in central Utah

RICHFIELD, Utah — Fewer people in central Utah are rolling up their sleeves for a flu shot this year, and local health officials are increasingly concerned as respiratory illnesses begin to climb.

New data from the Central Utah Health Department shows that only 7.5% of children and adults across the six-county region — Juab, Piute, Millard, Wayne, Sanpete, and Sevier — have received their influenza vaccine so far this season. That percentage marks a steady decline in immunization rates over the past several years.

“We’re actually seeing vaccination rates declining, and that’s not just our health department but district-wide, from any provider,” said Angie Knaphus, spokesperson for the Central Utah Health Department.

During the 2023–2024 flu season, the region reported a vaccination coverage rate of 12.6%. Numbers have dropped each year since, landing in the single digits for the 2025–2026 season, a trend that health workers hoped not to see continue.

Most people don’t typically get vaccinated once winter arrives, Knaphus said, which is why the department is increasing its outreach now. With cold and flu activity beginning to rise, she said the shot is still one of the best tools to keep families healthy.

“It’s really important for people to be getting that to protect themselves from the flu,” Knaphus said.

When asked whether it’s too late to get the vaccine, she added, “It’s not. We have a vaccine that is honestly good, clear through June. Any of our offices have it, and it’s a great time to get your flu shot.”

National data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows flu vaccination rates are declining across the country as well — with just under half of Americans receiving their shot last year.

But the single-digit percentages in central Utah are what local officials say prompted them to raise the alarm. Their hope is that more people in the region will get immunized before flu activity reaches its peak.