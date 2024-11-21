Road rage incident in Riverdale drive-thru leads to woman's arrest

RIVERDALE, Utah — A woman faces multiple road rage charges after confronting another driver in a Riverdale restaurant drive-thru and then taking money off the driver's lap before walking away.

Kay Conde, 34, was arrested Wednesday, one day after the incident began on northbound Interstate 15 in Ogden.

According to the arrest report, cameras in a Tesla that Conde was following on the highway captured her "making multiple improper lane changes" and failing to "maintain within a single lane during the incident."

With her two young children inside the Tesla, the victim got off at the Riverdale Road exit and noticed Conde was following. When the victim went into the Habit Burger drive-thru, she was confronted by Conde who police said began yelling and swearing.

"The victim had her one and two-year-old child with her in the vehicle and she stated she was scared for her safety as the suspect yelled at her accusing her of cutting her off while driving," the arrest report read.

During the incident, Conde is accused of reaching into the Tesla and grabbing a $20 bill off the victim's lap. Video from the Tesla showed Conde walking away with the money in her hand.

Using Conde's license plate, police were able to track her down to a rental car that was seen outside her house. After she was observed getting into the car, an officer made a traffic stop where Conde admitted to being involved in the

previous day's incident.

Conde was arrested on three road rage offenses, including robbery, burglary and reckless driving.